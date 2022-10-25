British tourist warning over hand luggage rules





British tourists will need to follow the UK’s rules on hand luggage if they’re going on holiday this year. Some airport officials have said more tourists than usual have been caught out by liquid rules this year.

Liquids British tourists have had limits on the amount of liquids in hand luggage for security reasons since 2006. Tourists can only take containers of up to 100ml and the items will also not be allowed if they are half full. According to UK Government advice liquids include: All drinks, including water

Liquid or semi-liquid foods such as jam and honey

Cosmetics and toiletries, including creams, lotions, oils, perfumes, mascara and lip gloss

Sprays, including shaving foam, hairspray and spray deodorants

Pastes, including toothpaste

Gels, including hair and shower gel

Contact lens solution

Any other solutions and items of similar consistency. READ MORE: ‘One of the trickiest’ hand luggage rules – items to avoid packing

Tourists will also have to carry the liquids in a clear resealable plastic bag which measures approximately 20x20cm. All the containers must fit comfortably inside the bag which must be able to be sealed to go through security. The bag must not be knotted or tied at the tip and each person can only have one plastic bag. Tourists should take the clear bag out of their hand luggage before going through security and place it in the tray. DON’T MISS

Britons can take electrical items such as laptops and tablets on a plane but may need to remove them to be scanned at security. Airlines also have their own rules when it comes to hand luggage and tourists will need to check if they have an unusual item. Some musical instruments can be brought on the plane as hand luggage but customers may need to buy an extra seat for them. Some sports equipment will be allowed on the plane but passengers will need to check with their individual airline.