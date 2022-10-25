Built environment leaders call on Sunak to end the chaos

Following weeks of political chaos, culminating in the resignation of Liz Truss last week, it was announced yesterday (24 October) that Sunak, 42, will become the third British Prime Minister this year and is expected to be formally appointed later today.

RIBA president Simon Allford said architects stood ready to work with the government and called on the former chancellor to provide an adequate housing supply, a ‘well-resourced and efficient planning system’, a national retrofit strategy and an effective building safety regime.

He said: ‘In these tumultuous times, people and businesses across the country need reassurance and stability – Rishi Sunak must provide this. With inflation soaring, energy prices surging, and the housing and climate crises worsening, achieving this will be no mean feat.

‘The government must recognise that, in addition to construction being a key driver of growth, buildings are lon-term assets, critical to our quality of life and wellbeing.’

Victoria Hills, chief executive of the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI), said her members were concerned that ‘continued uncertainty will delay plans and projects their communities need’.

‘Rishi Sunak has pledged to fix our economy and deliver on promises made in the Conservative Party’s 2019 manifesto,’ she said. ‘But he will need an effective and robust planning system to achieve these goals.

‘I have today written to [him] urging him to provide certainty on planning reforms, adequate funding for planning and to give local communities a say on what happens in their area.’

The UK Green Building Council, which represents more than 700 organisations in construction and property, also called for policy certainty and a major planning overhaul, alongside a far greater ambition in terms of delivering net zero.

Its director of communications, policy and places, Simon McWhirter, said: ‘This is a chance for a fresh start at the top of government and to put in place the strategic long-range policies that can turn around the UK’s fortunes on energy security and cost of living, address the threats to climate and nature head-on and turbocharge our economic recovery.

‘In his last campaign to become PM, Rishi Sunak rightly promised to lead a national effort to cut energy waste and insulate millions of homes. That would help tick every box. Our industry is ready to support him to deliver on it.

‘Greening homes, offices, public buildings and infrastructure is a massive growth opportunity for UK PLC and one the new Prime Minister can’t afford to miss.’

Meanwhile, co-founder of the Future Architects Front, Charlie Edmonds, said the new face at 10 Downing Street would change little.

‘The carousel of Conservative Prime Ministers, as well as the lack of ambition from the opposition, remind us that the radical and necessary work to address social and ecological crises are unlikely to be implemented by central government,’ Edmonds said.

‘This is why we will continue to advocate for grassroots movement and labour organising as the most effective routes to a regenerative and equitable future.’

Sunak’s appointment comes as new data from industry tracker Glenigan showed that the number of projects starting on site dropped by 9 per cent in the last three months, compared with the second quarter of 2022.

The gloomy figures also showed that new construction work on residential projects had fallen by a third in the same period and were almost 24 per cent down on this time last year.

Glenigan’s economics director, Allan Wilén, said: ‘The sector has faced considerable amounts of turbulence over the past 12 months.

‘A new Prime Minister, changing of the ministerial guard and wildly fluctuating markets have done nothing to inspire consumer and investor confidence.

‘At the time of the release [of this data], we find ourselves in a state of flux, with yet another new premier. However, the pound rallying once again and the promise of economic stability from the autumn financial statement should go some way to calming the choppy waters.’

Further comments

Joe Giddings, Architects Climate Action Network (ACAN)

‘Rishi Sunak needs to clear the cabinet of the far-right climate vandals that have been handed positions of power recently, so until we know the shape of the new government it’s too early to say whether we can breathe even the slightest sigh of relief. But what we do know is it’s the same party in control who have:

-Failed to fully decarbonise our energy supply

-Failed to insulate our homes whilst bills are skyrocketing

-Failed to act on construction emissions despite overwhelming industry consensus

-Failed to invest in low-carbon public transport

-Failed to prevent the continued degradation of our natural environment.

Given their record, why would we have any hope that Sunak’s Conservatives will be any different? We need a radical change in approach, not just a new leader of the same old Conservative party.’