Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Confirms All Field Upgrades and Killstreaks for Multiplayer

Infinity Ward has confirmed the full list of Field Upgrades and Killstreaks available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Modern Warfare 2 comes out on October 28, but fans can play its campaign right now if they pre-order the game. Finishing missions in the Modern Warfare 2 campaign lets players earn XP boosters, cosmetics, and other in-game items.





Field Upgrades and Killstreaks both play an important role in the multiplayer component of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. For those new to the series, gamers who defeat enemies without dying can use bonuses such as UAVs and missile strikes depending upon the number of kills. Field Upgrades are earned over the course of the game, allowing players to utilize specific items to gain an edge in combat. Fans now have a full list of Field Upgrades and Killstreaks available in Modern Warfare 2.

Infinity Ward confirms that players will have the option to choose a Scorestreak system in MW2 instead of Killstreaks, rewarding gamers for focusing on the objective. Once again, all Killstreaks belong to different tiers, and players can only select one from the group. Modern Warfare 2 features the standard options of UAV, Care Package, Cruise Missile, Chopper Gunner, and Gunship in its multiplayer component.





Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Killstreaks List

UAV- 4 Kills / 500 Score

Bomb Drone – 4 Kills / 500 Score

Counter UAV – 5 Kills / 625 Score

Cluster Mine – 5 Kills / 625 Score

Care Package – 5 Kills / 625 Score

Precision Airstrike – 6 Kills / 750 Score

Cruise Missile – 6 Kills / 750 Score

Mortar Strike – 6 Kills / 750 Score

Sentry Gun – 7 Kills / 875 Score

SAE – 7 Kills / 875 Score

VTOL Jet – 8 Kills / 1,000 Score

Overwatch Helo – 8 Kills / 1,000 Score

Wheelson-HS – 8 Kills / 1,000 Score

Stealth Bomber – 10 Kills / 1,250 Score

Chopper Gunner – 10 Kills / 1,250 Score

Emergency Airdrop – 10 Kills / 1,250 Score

Gunship – 12 Kills / 1,500 Score

Advanced UAV – 12 Kills / 1,500 Score

Juggernaut – 15 Kills / 1,875 Score

Many of these Killstreaks return from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, so users familiar with that system will feel right at home. The requirements for each Killstreak or Scorestreak are also similar to its counterpart in Modern Warfare. As always, players can select the Hardline Perk in Modern Warfare 2 to reduce the requirement of each Killstreak.

Field Upgrades in MW2 charge over time depending upon their power and utility. Returning Field Upgrades include Trophy System and Dead Silence, with the former useful for destroying up to three oncoming pieces of equipment and the latter utilized for nullifying footstep sounds. Battle Rage is new to MW2 and it gives players an adrenaline rush, allowing them to regenerate health quickly, resist tactical equipment, and go for an aggressive approach thanks to Tactical Sprint being constantly refreshed.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Field Upgrades List

Tactical Camera

Inflatable Decoy

DDoS

Deployable Cover

Trophy System

Dead Silence

Munitions Box

Loadout Drop

Portable Radar

Tactical Insertion

Battle Rage

Recon Drone

Smoke Airdrop

Suppression Mine

Anti-Armor Rounds

Infinity Ward also confirms that at Rank 45, players will get the option to equip two Field Upgrades at the cost of a slow recharge rate on both of them. This will be useful for fans who don’t want to keep swapping the selected Field Upgrade depending on the Modern Warfare 2 game mode they are playing.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches on October 28 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

