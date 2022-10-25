Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Has Burger Town Operator, But There’s a Catch

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 allows fans to unlock a Burger Town Operator in the game along with a double XP token, but there’s a catch.

Fans can get the Burger Town Operator skin in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 through a promotional activity, but users need to be aware of an important catch. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 officially releases on October 28, and it looks like Activision has shared new information regarding the content available in the game at launch.





It looks like Modern Warfare 2 is missing fan-favorite game modes as Infinity Ward confirms the full list of modes available on day one. MW2 comes with popular game modes like Search and Destroy, Domination, Hardpoint, and Team Deathmatch, along with new ones called Prisoner Rescue and Knockout. However, modes like Gun Game and Gunfight are missing from this final list. Activision has also started an impressive marketing campaign for MW2’s launch, allowing users to earn an Operator in the game.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

RELATED: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Confirms All Field Upgrades and Killstreaks for Multiplayer

Gamers need to visit a Burger King restaurant and purchase the Modern Warfare 2 Meal to unlock the Burger Town Operator in MW2. They will get a code with the meal, and redeeming it gives them the free Operator along with up to 2 hours of double XP in the multiplayer component of MW2. As seen at a Burger King restaurant in Puerto Rico, some of these outlets have been redesigned to promote the game as a part of a massive marketing campaign.

There is a catch with this promotion, as it looks like this offer is not available at Burger King restaurants in the US. Call of Duty games are often seen near the top of the yearly sales charts in the US, so fans are likely disappointed by this news.

Nevertheless, Charlie Intel reports that this promotion is available to users in 40 countries including France, Spain, and The Netherlands. It also shares that gamers in Australia can get the Burger Town Operator by purchasing the Modern Warfare 2 Baconator Meal from Hungry Jacks. Burger King will probably reveal the full list of countries and other specifics of the promotion ahead of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s launch on October 28.

While the Operator seems exclusive to this promotion, fans can earn double XP tokens by finishing the campaign of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Users who preorder the game can play the campaign right now and start earning XP boosters, operators, cosmetics, and other in-game that can be used in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer when it releases later this month.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches on October 28 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

MORE: The Armored Enemies in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s Campaign Add Some Needed Difficulty

Source: Charlie Intel