Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s “de-escalate civilians” moment is the new press F to pay respects


The recently-launched Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 campaign sees players “de-escalate civilians” by pointing a gun at them, and it’s turning into the new ‘press F to pay respects.’

As pointed out by @yacobg42 (opens in new tab) on Twitter, there’s a surreal moment in the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 campaign where players walk through a trailer park and are asked to “de-escalate” a heated moment situation. Instead of using the traditional techniques though, they are instead prompted to hold R2 to point their guns at random civilians, which seems a bit extreme. 

