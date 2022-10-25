Care home ‘assault’ leaves woman fighting for her life

A woman has been left critically injured after she was allegedly assaulted at a retirement home. Derbyshire Police have arrested one man following the incident, which occurred at the Shirland Court retirement complex, in Shelton Lock, Derby.

Officers were called to the facility after doctors became concerned at injuries inflicted on the woman.

Witnesses said police were still on site on Sunday, and have launched an investigation.

A Derbyshire police spokesman said: “We were contacted by doctors on Friday 21 October who were concerned about the injuries a woman had suffered at a property on Shirland Court at Shelton Lock.

“She remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital and officers are carrying out enquiries into the circumstances around how she has become injured.