Care home ‘assault’ leaves woman fighting for her life

A woman has been left critically injured after she was allegedly assaulted at a retirement home. Derbyshire Police have arrested one man following the incident, which occurred at the Shirland Court retirement complex, in Shelton Lock, Derby.
Officers were called to the facility after doctors became concerned at injuries inflicted on the woman.
Witnesses said police were still on site on Sunday, and have launched an investigation.
A Derbyshire police spokesman said: “We were contacted by doctors on Friday 21 October who were concerned about the injuries a woman had suffered at a property on Shirland Court at Shelton Lock.
“She remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital and officers are carrying out enquiries into the circumstances around how she has become injured.
“A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and has been bailed pending further enquiries.
“Officers do not believe there is any risk to the wider public.”
Shirland Court is home to 11 residents who live in one-bedroom flats, the Elderly Accommodation Counsel’s Housing Care website says.
It was not immediately clear whether the injured woman is a resident of Shirland Court or whether she had been visiting the home.
A Derby Homes spokesman confirmed they were assisting police.
They added: “We’re aware of the incident.
“As this is an ongoing police investigation, we are unable to comment further.”
Source link