Chelsea urged to make Kylian Mbappe decision because of Todd Boehly

“They have the team to do it. Man City are going to be champions, Liverpool losing to [Nottingham] Forest shows this could be an off-season for them despite beating City the week before.

“Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal are going to be up there but let’s not rule out Newcastle either. I love that city; it truly is a city of football. The players and the club right now really represent what the city is – hard work, passion and power. It’s great to see.

“They might not have the best players in the world, but they are more than the sum of their parts and that makes them very hard to beat as we saw in their win over Spurs. With Tottenham, if [Harry] Kane and Son [Heung-min] aren’t in good shape they just don’t win. While I can’t see Arsenal winning the title this year, top four should be their real target and it’s an achievable one given their start to the season.”