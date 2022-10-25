Cristiano Ronaldo had tell-all Man Utd chat which would cost club £5m

Manchester United icon Dwight Yorke has revealed that he spoke with Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the season, and the five-time Ballon d’Or winner told him details that he claims would cost the club £5million for him to keep quiet. The Portuguese forward has had a difficult season, having made just two Premier League starts under Erik ten Hag and refused to come off the bench in the win over Tottenham, prompting the Dutchman to drop him from the squad to face Chelsea.

Yorke spoke to Ronaldo at the club while he was undertaking his coaching badges before Ten Hag was appointed as United boss, and that conversation could be costly if Yorke spilt the details. “With the record he has against Spurs, he will have been disappointed that he wasn’t playing,” Yorke told Lord Ping. “When I spoke with him six months ago, I spent 30 minutes with him after training. I saw a guy that was passionate and wanted to remain at the club. Then, over the summer, the whole thing escalated.

“I think the club has missed the boat. I think Ten Hag missed that moment to find out where Ronaldo’s head was at before the season started. I’d be amazed if he didn’t have that conversation with his superstar player. In the conversation I had with him, I got so much information that if I were to reveal some of the things that he told me, I think United would have probably paid me £5million to keep quiet.”

Ronaldo attempted to leave Old Trafford in the summer for a Champions League club but a move failed to materialise, and Yorke feels that Ten Hag made a mistake in opting not to give him the captaincy in favour of Harry Maguire retaining the armband when there were calls to remove the England man as the dressing room leader.