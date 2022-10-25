Dianne Buswell sparks concern as Strictly fans spot pro crying





Strictly Come Dancing viewers were left saddened when they spotted Dianne Buswell appearing to cry on the BBC show. She seemed to be visibly emotional as she waited to find out whether she and her partner Tyler West were safe from the dreaded dance-off.

On Sunday, Tess Daly read out Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu as the first couple to dance again. In the usual fashion, Claudia Winkleman spoke to the saved couples and the judges before viewers found out who would join Molly. It came down to Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer and Tyler and Dianne. When Dianne heard the confirmation she and her partner were safe, viewers noticed her visibly relieved. Read more: Jayde Adams addresses Strictly Come Dancing ’sexism’

“Dianne crying OMG I’m literally crying with her #strictly,” tweeted @flickersuggs. @“KittyLGallagher said: “Lads, is poor Dianne okay? I feel like she needs a hot bath and a cuddle. #Strictly #scd.” @“ForBallumIwould added: “Dianne looked like she was going to be sick but not surprised it’s Jayde in the bottom two. I just can’t see her beat Molly #Strictly.” “Dianne heavy breathing bless her, can they stop leaving her to last! #strictly,” @soph_louise95.

Head judge Shirley Ballas revealed she would have voted the same way as the rest of the judges. Opening up on her time on the show, Jayde said: “This has been the best thing I have ever done in my life and I will carry it to my grave, and it has been an absolute pleasure working with you [Karen] and learning about so much that will go into my own stuff, in my own work. “You are one of the most gifted people I have ever worked with Karen. “And everyone on this show, said it to me, when I had you, they said, ‘You’ve got the best one’ sorry everyone, and I did and you are fantastic and this has been such an honour.”

“Not only have I got to be on Strictly Come Dancing but I got to have Karen Hauer, you are amazing, thank you for everything!” Jaye continued. “I’ve done shows before, and nothing holds a candle to the way that this show is run. “It is an incredible thing to be a part of as a performer, we are so looked after, and in this industry where so many people aren’t looked after, this show is incredible, well-done everyone.” Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One on Saturday at 6.50pm.





