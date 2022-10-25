Dying Light 2 Halloween event has you hunting “Pumpkintiles”

As if Villedor wasn’t haunted enough! The first Dying Light 2 Halloween event is now live, and the zombie game’s post-apocalyptic old world city is now crawling with pumpkintiles – that’s volatiles with pumpkins on their heads, obviously. By hunting pumpkintiles and the infected, you can earn some Spirit Halloween-style costumes and gear.

Throughout the Halloween event, which runs October 25 – November 4, The pumpkintiles and other enemies will drop a new currency called treats. These you can take to a new NPC vendor named Baka the Unfortunate to trade for some bizarre potions that have effects like turning your vision black and white or allowing you to jump absurdly high.

The event also features new daily and weekly bounties, which you can complete to boost your rank. As your rank increases, you’ll be able to buy some rubbery Halloween masks, presumably to help fit in with all the infected milling around the city.

At the conclusion of Dying Light 2’s Halloween event, players will all be able to pick up a free bundle of cosmetics called Dying Laugh. It’s a spooky clown costume, paraglider, and weapon that will be available on Steam, the Microsoft Store, and the Epic Games Store for PC players. That bundle will be available free from November 3 – 10.

