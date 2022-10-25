Electric vehicles rejected by readers as ‘unaffordable’

Nearly 250,00 electric vehicles joined Britain’s roads in the first nine months of the year, but few Express.co.uk readers are willing to make the change to a fully-electric vehicle (EV), according to a recent poll.

The RAC reported that 14 percent of motorists will have an electric car as their next vehicle, while a further 29 percent intend to switch to a hybrid.

RAC spokesman Simon Williams said: “It’s great to see an increasing proportion of drivers saying they will go electric next time they change their vehicles, with more than twice as many saying their next vehicles will be zero-emission than before the pandemic.”

Electric vehicles rely solely on battery power and must be charged externally, while hybrids use a battery in combination with a petrol or diesel engine and can be a plug-in (PHEV) model.

Editorial Director at The Car Expert Stuart Masson said that hybrids have declined in popularity, explaining that “British buyers are turning their backs on PHEVs and making the leap to fully electric cars”.

He added: “Previously seen as the best of both worlds, buyers are viewing PHEVs differently now. This isn’t necessarily really bad news for car manufacturers because many of them are making huge profits and buyers are choosing smaller, greener and cheaper models which actually suit their needs.”