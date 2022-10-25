Emmerdale star Jeff Hordley is a lot taller than his real-life wife

Cain Dingle (played by Jeff Hordley) has had a difficult time as of late on Emmerdale, having said his final goodbyes to his mum Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter), who died of cancer. Following the dramatic events of the 50th anniversary, there is still more shocking moments to come, this time involving Cain’s sister Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter). With Hordley having plenty of screentime recently, it’s no wonder that ITV fans want to know all there is about the actor behind Cain.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from Emmerdale.

How tall is Emmerdale star Jeff Hordley?

According to Celeb Heights, Emmerdale actor Jeff Hordley is just over 5ft 11in tall.

But in an interview back in 2001, he rounded up his height, stating: “I’m 6ft tall, and normally I weigh 12 and a half stone.”

Four years later, Hordley, aged 52, clarified that he stood at “nearly six foot”.

He is fairly taller than his onscreen other half Moira Dingle actress Natalie J Robb who is around 5ft 5in.

