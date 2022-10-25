URBANA — Everett Brown, 94, passed away peacefully on Friday (Oct. 21, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. Everett was born Nov. 18, 1927, in Rockford, to Ross Brown Sr. and Florence Brown.

Everett left high school to enlist in the Navy during WWII because he wanted to “help his older brother win the war.” After his honorable discharge at the end of the war, he worked several jobs until, once again following his brother’s lead, he decided to be an electrician.

In 1947, he married the love of his life, Frances Barcus, and they raised four children in Urbana and at Mattoon Lake. It was a busy life!

Everett was a member of Urbana American Legion Post 71, as well as a member of IBEW as an electrician who worked on projects in central Illinois, including the Krannert Center. He was proud of the research he accomplished in genealogy, which proved he was a seventh-generation Irish-American lad, and this enabled him to be accepted into the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR).

Fran preceded him in death in 2018, as well as a grandson, Steven Brown Jr., in 2008.

He is survived by his older brother, Ross Brown Jr. of Mountain Home, Ark., and older sister, Eileen Jackovich of Mesa, Ariz. He is also survived by his children, Steven Sr., Bruce Sr. and wife Karen, Michael and wife Jan and daughter Barbie Brown; as well as grandsons, Bruce Brown Jr. and wife Erin and Blake Brown and wife Ashley Sharer; a great-granddaughter, Frannie Brown; and great-grandson, Gage Brown.

Private services will be held, with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana. Pastor David Ashby will officiate, along with military rites at the cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Everett’s memory to Urbana American Legion Post 71 or KMAR Rescue at kymutts.org. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.