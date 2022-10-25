Expert gives verdict on if MAFS UK’s Jordan wants Chanita back

Married at First Sight UK’s latest series saw almost none of the couples stay together once they left the show. The majority were convinced that Jordan Emmett-Connelly and Chanita Stephenson were going to be in it for the long haul as they remained strong throughout the series. So when it was revealed they went their separate ways when the cameras turned off, fans were gutted.
Does MAFS UK star Jordan want to get back together with co-star Chanita?
Jordan and Chanita barely argued during their stint on MAFS UK and both were eager to renew their vows in the final commitment ceremony.
So when it came to the reunion show, fans were left stunned as Chanita walked into the reunion by herself.
She explained to her co-stars that Jordan no longer seemed “interested” in her and he called time on their romance.
When Jordan arrived, he seemed remorseful of how their romance ended and later put out a public statement on Instagram.
Jordan explained that he didn’t want to hurt Chanita and was eager for her to stay in his life.
“Chanita is an amazing person, I still have strong feelings and I care for her more than she will ever know.
“From the bottom of my heart, all I want is for her to be happy.
“I am so grateful that we shared this experience together. We have laughed, cried, and experienced every other emotion in between with each other.
“We have truly seen and done it all, and I love us for that.
“We continue to speak every day, and I will do everything I can to try and keep her in my life.”
Speaking to Express.co.uk, Heart Bingo’s dating and relationship expert Dr Callisto Adams believes Jordan does still have feelings for Chanita but is conflicted on whether or not she is “the one”.
She explained: “As a pair, Chanita and Jordan were lovely, passionate, and understanding toward each other.
“However, considering Jordan’s behaviour, he didn’t seem appreciative of Chanita’s presence and value in his life.
“I think that seems to be the issue as to why they broke up.
“Jordan seems unsure, as he’s not willing to fully let Chanita go because he might be losing something wonderful and never find it again, on the other hand, he might just be thinking, ‘I can do better’.”
In the reunion show, Chanita described the immediate situation following their exit from the series.
She said: “When we came out of the experiment, everything just changed.
“Basically, I kept saying, ‘I feel like you’re not interested in me, you’re not making an effort, you’re not doing this’, and he’s all, ‘No, no, no, I can’t wait to see you’ – and then I was right!
“And then he was like, ‘Oh, I don’t think we’re compatible, I don’t want to be with you’ – it was really weird.”
