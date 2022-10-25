Expert gives verdict on if MAFS UK’s Jordan wants Chanita back

Married at First Sight UK’s latest series saw almost none of the couples stay together once they left the show. The majority were convinced that Jordan Emmett-Connelly and Chanita Stephenson were going to be in it for the long haul as they remained strong throughout the series. So when it was revealed they went their separate ways when the cameras turned off, fans were gutted.

Does MAFS UK star Jordan want to get back together with co-star Chanita?

Jordan and Chanita barely argued during their stint on MAFS UK and both were eager to renew their vows in the final commitment ceremony.

So when it came to the reunion show, fans were left stunned as Chanita walked into the reunion by herself.

She explained to her co-stars that Jordan no longer seemed “interested” in her and he called time on their romance.

When Jordan arrived, he seemed remorseful of how their romance ended and later put out a public statement on Instagram.

