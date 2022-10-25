Ford Fiesta is set for the axe after 46 years

The Ford Fiesta may have reached the end of the road after nearly half a century. Some 4.8million have been sold over its 46-year lifespan and the car routinely topped best-seller charts run by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

But the Fiesta failed to feature in last year’s top 10 and, despite a facelift, is so far absent from 2022’s list. Reports say Ford’s supermini will be gone by mid-2023.

The three-door model was axed in the spring.

There have been seven incarnations since the Fiesta’s summer 1976 launch: one starred with the late Sir Roger Moore in James Bond film The Spy Who Loved Me.

Double Oscar-winning actress Renee Zellweger is said to drive one while Idris Elba worked at a Fiesta plant for years before finding big-screen fame.