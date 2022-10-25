How the MCU’s Daredevil and Kingpin Have Changed Since Netflix

The following may contain spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Season 1, Episodes 8 and 9, “Ribbit and Rip It” and “Whose Show Is This?”, now streaming on Disney+.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has revealed the long-awaited return of Matt Murdock’s alter ego, Daredevil. With this, both Daredevil and his main antagonist, Kingpin, have made their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. This is, of course, following the announcement that the characters would be returning in a new series, Daredevil: Born Again. Now that they are officially in the MCU, the question remains how these beloved characters have changed.





It has been stated that the upcoming series may revisit or rewrite certain plot lines. Be that as it may, the characters of Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, seem to be carrying on with their ongoing lives as a vigilante with a law degree and undercover mob boss, respectively. The past Netflix series captivated fans with its darker tones and themes than what the MCU was putting out at the time. Whether that series is now truly a part of the same universe, however, remains unknown. Still, with the current lighter mood of the MCU’s media — especially in comedic outings like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law — fans have been worried about what the future series has in store.

She-Hulk Depicts a Different Matt Murdock from Netflix’s Daredevil

Time seems to have been kind to Matt Murdock as his role in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law showed the biggest difference from the original show: Murdock is a much happier individual. While Netflix’s Daredevil had many uplifting moments, the final season saw the titular man without fear at his most desperate and passionate. In She-Hulk, however, Matt is in California enjoying his time with Jennifer Walters, with thoughts of Kingpin long behind him.

Of course, this development is not unusual since — for all Matt knows — Wilson Fisk is presumed dead. The last time fans saw Fisk, he was looking down the nozzle of a gun held by Maya Lopez, his “niece” in the show. Though the gun did fire many believe Wilson Fisk is still alive, plotting a new plan to rule Hell’s Kitchen — a plan that may be revealed either in Echo or Daredevil: Born Again.

Hawkeye’s Wilson Fisk Is Also Different From Netflix’s Daredevil

Marvel’s Daredevil

Similarly, the version of Fisk that appeared in Daredevil was a far more confident and subtly imposing figure than he was when he appeared in Hawkeye. From what was shown, Kingpin was out of prison again, though living a more low-key life than before. This was mostly noted by his meeting places not being his usual top floor suite, but more ground-level novelty shops. While Fisk has never been one to stay down for long, the original series also depicted him doing some very dark things in order to rise to the top; the kinds of things that couldn’t be shown in the current standing of the MCU.

With the MCU delving into darker tones with a film like Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and the MCU Halloween special Werewolf by Night, it is possible that the upcoming versions of Daredevil and Kingpin will not be too dissimilar from their Netflix versions. Daredevil: Born Again has the unique potential to be a great new showing of these characters while also being an amazing return to people and places that fans have missed since the original series’ end. How the characters are altered to fit into the MCU, however, is what will make or break Daredevil: Born Again.

