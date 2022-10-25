Hungry Jacks Has A New Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Meal

Not to be outdone by the Overwatch 2 x McDonalds meal, Hungry Jacks has announced a new Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Baconator Meal.

It’ll be available via the Hungry Jacks app from Wednesday, October 26th until Monday, November 28th.

Each Modern Warfare 2 Baconator Meal will include either a Baconator Deluxe or Baconator Jack’s Fried Chicken as well as a redeemable code for a bonus BK Operator Skin and one hour of double XP. The skin is emblazoned with the logo of Burger Town, a fictional fast-food chain that appears in several COD games.

Each gamer can redeem up to 40 hours of double XP (technically 40 Baconator Meal purchases).

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is out on October 28th. The cheapest price is currently $78 from Amazon.