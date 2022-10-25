Jackets Travel to Florida State for High Noon Face-Off

Top Storylines

• Georgia Tech looks to complete its first three-win month in four years on Saturday when it closes October at longtime Atlantic Coast Conference rival Florida State.

• Georgia Tech (3-4, 2-2 ACC), which has defeated No. 24 Pitt (26-21 – Oct. 1) and Duke (23-20 in OT – Oct. 8) this month, has not won three games in a single month since Nov. 2018, when it beat North Carolina, Miami (Fla.) and Virginia.

• The Yellow Jackets are renewing their rivalry with Florida State for the 29th time overall but only the seventh time since the ACC split into divisions in 2005.

• Florida State owns a slight 14-13-1 edge in the all-time series, which dates back to 1903. Tech dominated the series from the onset, going 9-0-1 in 10 matchups between 1903 and 1975. After the Seminoles joined the ACC in 1992, they won the first 12 conference games between the two schools but the Jackets have turned the tide since the ACC split into divisions, winning the last four regular-season contests in 2008, 2009, 2015 and 2020. FSU’s only wins in the series since 2003 have come in the 2012 and 2014 ACC Championship Games.

• In their last meeting, Georgia Tech stunned Florida State in a 16-13 triumph at FSU’s Doak Campbell Stadium to open the Covid-19-delayed 2020 campaign.

• Georgia Tech continues to boast one of the nation’s top turnover margins at plus-10 (plus-1.43/game), which ranks second in the ACC and fourth nationally. The Yellow Jackets 16 takeaways rank second in the ACC and ninth nationally while its six turnovers lost are the second-fewest in the ACC and 11th-fewest in the nation.

• Last Thursday versus Virginia, Florida native So. DB LaMiles Brooks became the first NCAA Division I FBS player this season with a fumble recovery, an interception return for a touchdown and at least nine tackles in a game this season.