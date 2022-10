“He mumbled something and I went, ‘What? I’m really sorry, I can’t understand what you’re saying’.

“And he kept mumbling, and I said (loudly), ‘What?’ and he said (loudly), ‘I would be lost without you’.”

Ruth is hopeful the pair will write together again but any more of Gavin & Stacey seems doubtful.

She went on to say there were currently no plans to write more episodes, but added: “I don’t know what will happen in the future.”