They became parents on February 27, 2020, when they welcomed their daughter Ella into the world.

In 2014, James participated in the 14th series of Celebrity Big Brother, finishing in third place.

He then went on to win the 11th series of Dancing on Ice, where he was partnered with professional Finnish figure skater Alexandra Schauman.

Meanwhile, Ola became a judge on Poland’s equivalent show to Strictly, Dancing with the Stars: Taniec z Gwiazdami.