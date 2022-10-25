John Lennon Struggled to Balance Work and Family According to His Son Julian

He was a songwriter, vocalist, husband, and father. John Lennon had a son with Cynthia Lennon before divorcing his first wife for Yoko Ono. In 2005, Julian Lennon commented on his father’s relationship with their family and how he found it “very hard” to show “any peace and love” to them.
John Lennon was married to Cynthia Lennon and had a son — Julian Lennon
Aside from being a Beatle, John Lennon was a husband to Cynthia Lennon and a father to Julian Lennon. John and Cynthia were first married in 1962 amidst the rock band’s climbing fame. The couple had Julian Lennon in 1963, with Julian and Cynthia later commenting on their relationship with the Lennon legacy.