John Lennon Struggled to Balance Work and Family According to His Son Julian

The Beatles. The visual artist said she waited to share her story, turning down interviews and business opportunities after her ex-husband’s death.

The book’s foreword was written by Julian Lennon — John’s first son. In it, he discussed his relationship with the Lennon legacy, sharing that he had “mixed feelings” when people told him they loved his father.

“Dad was a great talent, a remarkable man who stood for peace and love in the world,” Lennon wrote. “But at the same time, he found it very hard to show any peace and love to his first family — my mother and me.”

After meeting Yoko Ono at an art exhibit, the two began their whirlwind romance. As a result, Lennon officially divorced Cynthia Lennon in 1968 and married his second wife in 1969.

“In many accounts of Dad’s life, Mum and I are either dismissed or at best treated as insignificant bit players, which is sadly something that continues to this day,” he continued. “Yet Mum was his first real love and she was with him for half his adult life, from art college to the genesis of the Beatles to their overwhelming worldwide success.”