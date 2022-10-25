Categories
Business

John Lennon Struggled to Balance Work and Family According to His Son Julian

He was a songwriter, vocalist, husband, and father. John Lennon had a son with Cynthia Lennon before divorcing his first wife for Yoko Ono. In 2005, Julian Lennon commented on his father’s relationship with their family and how he found it “very hard” to show “any peace and love” to them.

John Lennon was married to Cynthia Lennon and had a son — Julian Lennon

The Beatles' John Lennon And His Son Julian in 1968
The Beatles’ John Lennon And His Son Julian in 1968 | Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

Aside from being a Beatle, John Lennon was a husband to Cynthia Lennon and a father to Julian Lennon. John and Cynthia were first married in 1962 amidst the rock band’s climbing fame. The couple had Julian Lennon in 1963, with Julian and Cynthia later commenting on their relationship with the Lennon legacy. 

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.