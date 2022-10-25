Jurgen Klopp backed to quit Liverpool with ‘conversation to be had’





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp may be inclined to walk away from Anfield in search of a fresh challenge at the end of the current season, according to former Tottenham manager Tim Sherwood. The German coach has established himself as one of the club’s most successful managers over the course of his seven-year spell on Merseyside but is currently enduring his toughest period to date, with the Reds already well adrift of the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

Liverpool currently find themselves down in eighth place after winning just four matches all season, with their latest sub-par defeat coming at the hands of newly-promoted Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Klopp recently signed a new deal at Liverpool to extend his stay at the club until the summer of 2026, but Sherwood believes that his side’s dreadful form could force the 55-year-old into a change of heart at the end of the campaign. “Jurgen Klopp is there next season, I think there’s a conversation to be had [in the summer],” Sherwood told The Kelly and Wrighty Podcast. “I’m not sure Jurgen picks them up from where they are now and makes them challengers again, I really don’t. History says he doesn’t do that. He’s very good and drives and takes the teams to where he thinks he can get the most out of them. JUST IN: Arsenal ‘would do anything’ for Milinkovic-Savic as Edu hatches plan

“I don’t think they’ll get rid of him, but there will be a conversation where both parties agree that Jurgen has taken them as far as he can and they go for a new challenge. That’s just my hunch when I look at him. I’m not suggesting they’ll sack him.” There was always a feeling that Klopp would decide to leave Liverpool in 2024, but the possibility of such a departure was put to bed when he extended his contract on Merseyside back in April of this year. However, it remains to be seen whether his mind will change when the season draws to a close if he fails to improve Liverpool’s fortunes in the Premier League as a matter of priority. Klopp was recently blamed for the majority of the club’s recent struggles by former England striker Gabriel Agbonlahor, who pointed the finger at his decision-making process when quizzed on the situation at Liverpool earlier this month. DON’T MISS

“I think some of his decisions aren’t right and maybe there’s a problem with Klopp,” Agbonlahor told Football Insider. “Liverpool are on the decline, for me. Everyone can see it, teams aren’t scared to play them anymore. “We talk about the atmosphere at Anfield, it doesn’t look the same there, there’s something definitely wrong there. This is what happens when you don’t buy players in the position you really need. Would the [Darwin] Nunez money have been better spent on a midfielder? “They are very light in midfield, Fabinho can’t run and Thiago is a decent player but he can’t run. The midfield is going to cost them this season.” WIN A FREE ENGLAND SHIRT FOR THE WORLD CUP!