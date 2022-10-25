Kim And Pete Are Apparently “In Contact” After He Reached Out About Ye And Fans Think She’s Dropping Hints

Proving that not all breakups have to be messy, it sounds like Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are on friendly terms.
The fan-favorite duo started dating almost exactly a year ago, but sadly parted ways after just nine months together.
When the news of Kim and Pete’s split broke on Aug. 5, several insiders were quick to assure fans that there was no bad blood between the two.
Refuting claims of a fallout, a source told E! News that Kim and Pete have “a lot of love and respect for each other,” but found that the demanding schedules and long distance dynamics “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”
So, in light of their amicable split, many fans had high hopes that a reunion might be on the horizon. However, speaking about newly single life for the very first time during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden earlier this month, Kim made it clear that she’s content with being alone for now.
After James quizzed Kim on the future of her dating life, the mom-of-four was quick to say that it’d barely crossed her mind. “I haven’t really thought about it ‘cause I’m not looking,” she said in reply. “I just wanna chill for a minute.”
And now, approaching three months since they called it quits, there’s reason to suggest Kim and Pete might still be in contact.
On Monday, an insider informed Entertainment Tonight that the exes “still keep in touch” in spite of their split.
“It wasn’t a bad fallout or breakup, so things are good between them and they’ve remained in contact,” the source alleged.
Interestingly, this comes less than two weeks after similar reports claiming that Pete offered Kim support amid the ongoing controversy with her other ex, Kanye West.
In case you’ve missed it, Kanye has been at the center of backlash for a few weeks now.
After a turbulent year for the rapper, things started going downhill once again on Oct. 3, when he faced widespread criticism for wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt at Paris Fashion Week.
Prior to this, in September, Kanye had been using his Instagram account to publicly harass the Kardashians, criticizing Kim’s parenting of their four shared children and posting private messages.
And as I’m sure you’ll remember, Pete faced up to Kanye in an incredibly public feud earlier this year too, so it perhaps comes as little surprise to hear that he was among the first to check in with Kim amid the controversy.
“A lot of people have been reaching out to offer Kim support, including Pete,” an inside source told Hollywood Life on Oct. 15. “He’s in the middle of shooting another movie but he’s been in touch. He’s such a sweet guy and Kim’s grateful they can still be friends.”
What’s more, several days after this, some eagle-eyed fans noticed a potential nod to Pete on Kim’s Instagram page.
Off the back of her 42nd birthday on Oct. 21, Kim shared videos and photos of the sprawling flower arrangements she’d received from her friends and family, and in one image showing a gorgeous display of roses on her counter top, a small jasmine scented Diptyque candle had been placed in the frame.
Some fans speculated that the candle may have been a reference to the “Jasmine and Aladdin” Saturday Night Live sketch in which Kim and Pete shared the kiss that sparked their romance back in October 2021.
It’s also worth mentioning that Kim and Pete had been known to call back to this sketch during their relationship, particularly when it came to romantic gestures. In case you’d forgotten, Pete notably gifted Kim the original rug and outfits from the live skit on Valentine’s Day this year.
So, bolstering fan theories, Kim captioned the picture with a simple white heart, fueling speculation that the flowers in question had been gifted by Pete, and might even signal a romantic reunion.
That being said, it’s also entirely possible that Kim and Pete are keeping things strictly friendly for now, and if that is the case, we’re certainly glad to see it!
