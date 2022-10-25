King Charles’ passionate hobby has earned him over £6million

He described the process of painting a landscape as “one of the most relaxing and therapeutic exercises I know” at the same exhibition.

King Charles is not the only member of the Royal Family who has a secret talent.

Kate Middleton, 40, is a very keen photographer, with Camilla Tominey, The Telegraph’s Associate Editor for Politics and Royals, claiming the Princess of Wales learned a few tips from her father Michael Middleton.

Camilla told This Morning: “I was speaking to somebody who knows the [Duchess] well, who pointed out that her father, Michael Middleton, is a good photographer and really enthused by camera work generally and he taught her everything she knows apparently.”

READ MORE: ‘Part of our heritage’ Camilla’s royal jewels pick to spark fury