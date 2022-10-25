Letter to the editor: Tennis 4 Turkeys was well-run tournament

I had the good fortune this past weekend to play in the Tennis 4 Turkeys Adult Mixed Doubles Charity Tennis Tournament at Palmetto Tennis Center in Sumter. Wow… I have been playing tennis for a number of years now, and never have I experienced a tournament as well run as this one.

Scott and Kay Zobrist are a retired Shaw Air Force Base couple and avid tennis players. They have presented this tourney to the greater Sumter area for the second year running. A tournament of this magnitude requires many hands. They were assisted by the Shaw First Sergeant’s Association and Sumter Mayor David Merchant’s Round Table.

It appeared to me that a number of other airmen and troops also sacrificed their weekend to assist in this endeavor. I believe there were more than 80 tennis-playing participants and several hundred in attendance over the three-day event.

This tennis tournament originated to raise money to buy Thanksgiving dinners and to show community love for our young veteran families at Shaw AFB. Though I am not a “young” wife anymore, my husband deployed in 2010 as an infantryman to Afghanistan and before that to Iraq. I have some knowledge of the sacrifice families make for our military.

If you ask the troops, they will say 100 percent of the time, “I got this, but if you have the time, please look out for my family.” We so often take our way of life for granted. History tells the story of our freedoms being earned through sacrifice. This continues to this day.













In closing, I would like to thank our military sisters and brothers, and their families, who keep us safe. We all owe them a debt of gratitude which can never be fully paid. But we can try…

GEE TURNER WHETSEL

Bishopville