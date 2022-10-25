Max Verstappen could be ‘easily replaced’, warns ex-Red Bull driver

Max Verstappen could still be “easily replaced” at Red Bull if he makes mistakes, according to ex-Red Bull driver Filipe Albuquerque. The Portuguese driver warned Red Bull bosses could get fed up and drop the driver if he made driver errors despite winning two championships.

He made the comments to justify the Dutchman’s regular team radio meltdowns, which he put down to the pressure of being in F1. He said drivers “can’t be nice” due to the ongoing threat of losing their race seat if things go wrong.

Posting on Twitter, Albuquerque said: “You could say Max complains too much to a team that gave him so much but, the moment he starts to do mistakes he is easily replaced. It’s not complaining, it’s the F1 pressure. It goes both ways. You can’t be a nice guy.”

Albuquerque received Red Bull backing as a Spanish Formula Three driver and later Formula Renault. He was crowned Red Bull’s Junior of the Year in 2006 before moving up to GP2 a year later.

