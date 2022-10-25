Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates Halloween With New Netflix & Chills Horoscopes

Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating Halloween with Netflix & Chills as she reads the horoscopes of some of the streamer’s original characters.

The Houston Hottie picked out Eric from Sex Education, Chloe from Too Hot To Handle, Max from Stranger Things and Maury the Hormone Monster from Big Mouth, respectively reading their horoscopes as Thing from The Addams Family, a zombie, vampire and, admittedly, Megan Thee Stallion.

The rapper’s latest work with Netflix arrives just a few weeks after she teased her involvement in the final and upcoming season of Stranger Things, posting a photo of her sitting in a Netflix director’s chair with a cue card featuring the show’s title. Details about her possible role were not revealed, leaving fans to wait until the premiere.

Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s Netflix & Chills ad above.

