Meghan and Prince Harry ‘keen to distance themselves’ from Netflix





As part of the Netflix deal, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to film a production “entirely about them” and according to the Daily Mail’s diary editor Richard Eden, the couple is keen “to distance themselves” after realising the “awful” repercussions it could hold, particularly if releasing the docu-series so soon after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Speaking on a recent episode of Palace Confidential, Mr Eden said: "The first thing we're going to see is entirely a Netflix production about them." He added that the couple is looking to "distance themselves" because "it looks like it's going to be awful for the Royal Family. "There's going to be a lot of negative stuff" and the couple want to be able to say that that was "Liz Garbus' vision" and "nothing to do with us" and that they "wouldn't have made it that way". Also speaking on the show, The Mail on Sunday's assistant editor Kate Mansey added: "They can say, well 'hang on, you know, this wasn't our decision".

She also claimed that because of this, the release could be sooner than expected and not "delayed". In her recent interview with Variety, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that their story has not been told exactly the way she and Prince Harry would have wanted. Meghan added that she was trusting film director Liz Garbus to tell the story through her lens. In the interview, Meghan said: "It's nice to be able to trust someone with our story—a seasoned director whose work I've long admired.

"Even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it." One year on from their royal exit, in early 2021, the Sussexes sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a bombshell televised interview. Prince Harry told Oprah that making deals with "streamers" was never in the couple's intended plan, but added the reason for it was to be able to afford the appropriate level of security for his family.

When announcing their decision to step back as senior working royals in 2020, the couple declared they wanted to become "financially independent". The couple now live in California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. Aside from their projects with Netflix, Meghan began releasing weekly episodes of her podcast Archetypes in August and Prince Harry's highly-anticipated book is still set to hit the shelves. No release date has officially been announced, with experts claiming the Duke of Sussex is seeking to make some last-minute modifications following the death of his grandmother.