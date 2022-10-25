Meghan gave up Hollywood career ‘ritual’ after move to UK

The Duchess went on to claim she didn’t drink any hot drinks, admitting she “didn’t even think about it”. She explained: “When I was on set, of course, like Nespresso all day every day. But then I didn’t drink it in the UK — I didn’t think about it.”

Meghan described drinking coffee as a “ritual” for her, while Issa explained: “It’s just part of my routine.”

The writer asked: “So what made you go back?”

Meghan replied: “Great question. I guess because life started to come back. And so when guests come or in meetings, and they’re like: ‘Oh, would you like coffee?’ and I was like: ‘Maybe I should join them.’”