Meghan Markle Discovers She Is ’43 Percent Nigerian’ After Genealogy Test

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, claims that she took a genealogical test and found out that she is 43 percent Nigerian.

In the most recent episode of her podcast, Archetypes, Markle discussed this and discussed her desire to discover more about her ancestry.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed to Nigerian-American actress Ziwe that she learned of her ancestry “a couple of years ago” after having her genealogy done.

Meghan can be heart giggling over her guest’s excitement, as she opens up about her roots during the major podcast moment.

“Are you serious? This is huge. Igbo, Yoruba, do we know?,” the writer excitedly probes, desperate to know more about Meghan’s findings.

The Duchess of Sussex then tells her listeners: “I’m going to start to dig deeper into all of this because anyone that I’ve told, especially Nigerian women, are just like, what?”

After absorbing the bombshell revelation, Nigerian American Ziwe continues to joke that the Duchess looks like ‘her aunt Ouzo’ in a heart-warming clip between the pair.

A strong advocate for fighting against racism and prejudice, this is the first time that Meghan has opened up about her ancestral background on the public stage.

