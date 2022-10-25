Motorists warned of little-known winter laws that may lead to fines

Tyre check

Colder weather causes tyre pressure to fall.

Tyre manufacturer Continental suggests that for every temperature decrease of 10C, tyres will lose between one to two PSI (Pounds per Square Inch) of pressure, which is enough to be detrimental to the car’s handling and stopping capabilities.

It’s recommended in the winter months that drivers check their tyre pressure at least once a week, or they could be fined £2,500 and handed three penalty points for each tyre that fails to meet tyre pressure regulations, if faulty tyres are a contributing factor in an accident.

Dirty reg

Drivers may already be aware that leaving snow and ice on the windscreen or roof can result in a fine, but if they don’t clear their registration plate, they could be facing up to £1,000 in fines.

