Palace plans to sideline Harry and Andrew from ‘state affairs’





Buckingham Palace is “finalising plans” to remove the prospect of Prince Harry or Prince Andrew from being involved in affairs of state in the absence of King Charles, a report has claimed. Ministers are working alongside Firm officials in order to bring forward the first constitutional reform of King Charles III’s reign.

According to the Daily Mail’s Robert Hardman, proposals could reach Parliament within a matter of weeks which would enable the 73-year-old monarch to “draw on a wider pool of royal substitutes”. This could include his sister Princess Anne and youngest brother Prince Edward. The proposals were reportedly already being considered for some months and even had the approval of the late Queen. Baron Nicholas True, who served as the Government’s leader in the House of Lords under Liz Truss and now Rishi Sunak, also suggested reform could be imminent during his parliamentary reply on Monday. JUST IN: Prince Harry opted to bow out of royal duties as he moved with his wife Meghan Markle to California.

Current legislation enables two Counsellors of State to take on regal business, including approval for most appointments, when the monarch is absent. The Regency Acts of 1937 and 1953 enables the four most senior adults in the line of succession to fill the positions, along with the monarch’s consort. This would mean Queen Camilla, Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice top the list. The proposals are reportedly looking to extend the King’s discretion and could see him include the Princess Royal and Earl of Wessex.

There is a degree of urgency to the reforms as Charles and Camilla could soon embark on overseas visits, the Daily Mail has claimed. The last time Queen Elizabeth II went abroad, during the 2015 Commonwealth summit in Malta, both Harry and Andrew were among those she appointed as Counsellors of State. However, the Duke of Sussex opted to bow out of royal duties as he moved with his wife Meghan Markle to California. The Duke of York was meanwhile removed from public life due to his association with Jeffrey Epstein. DON’T MISS

State business could be conducted by Prince William and his cousin Princess Beatrice, even though Andrew’s eldest daughter is a private citizen. Mr Hardman added: “Rather than amend legislation to exclude any specific individuals, so the thinking goes, it makes much more sense simply to expand the options available to the King.”