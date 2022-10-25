Paula Abdul, 60, leaves fans taken aback in Halloween transformation

Paula Abdul, 60, took to Instagram in a Halloween video. The age-defying beauty addressed her 476,000 followers on the picture-sharing site as she posted the frightful clip.

The singer wrote in the caption: “When Freddy Krueger thinks all of your outfits are a nightmare…. @fredsnightmares.”

She added the hashtags: “#halloween #halloweencostumeideas #freddykrueger #halloween2022 #nightmareonelmstreet #explore.”

The clip was a short sketch, in which the Straight Up hitmaker tried on a series of outfits as she was being judged by an unknown figure dressed in a Freddy Kreuger costume.

The star first appeared in a bright green dress which was shunned by the makeshift Freddy, who also thumbed down the black, casual suit with blazer accessorised with silver buttons.

Next up was a leopard-print short dress which Krueger rejected before Paula unveiled her actual Halloween costume, which was her own rendition of the Freddy Kreuger outfit.