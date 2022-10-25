Piers Morgan fumes Harry’s ‘silence says it all’ in Netflix row

Piers’ tweet comes after well known faces, including Dame Judi Dench, have criticised the latest series of The Crown.

In a letter to The Times, the actor said Netflix “seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism”.

Judi, who received her damehood from Queen Elizabeth II in 1998, has slammed the show, for its “sensationalism”.

She was responding to comments made by former Prime Minister, Sir John Major, in which he called the show “a barrel-load of malicious nonsense”.

While she initially praised the series, the actress was fearful as it now catches up to the present day and the show was in danger of convincing viewers the dramatisation was a “wholly true” version of history.

Netflix previously responded to the show’s disclaimer complaints in a statement that read: “The Crown has always been presented as a drama based on historical events. Series Five is a fictional dramatisation, imagining what could have happened behind closed doors during a significant decade for the royal family — one that has been scrutinised and well-documented by journalists, biographers and historians.”