Port Vale 2-3 Ipswich: Freddie Ladapo scores twice in Tractor Boys win

Ipswich made it five wins in six League One matches after Freddie Ladapo completed a brace to secure a 3-2 win away at Port Vale.

Ladapo’s first goal of the night was added to by Cameron Humphreys and although Vale fought back to equalise through Gavin Massey and Nathan Smith, it was the Ipswich striker who had the final say to leave his side two points behind leaders Plymouth.

The hosts almost took an early lead as Ellis Harrison headed wide at the back post from David Worrall’s brilliant delivery.

Ipswich sprung into life in the 34th minute when Leif Davis’ superb low cross from the left side found Ladapo to slide home.

Four minutes later the visitors doubled their advantage thanks to 18-year-old Humphreys’ first professional goal, drilling Dominic Ball’s lay-off into the bottom corner from just outside the area.

Massey’s half-volley reduced the deficit just before the break after Ipswich failed to properly clear their lines from a Worrall header.

Vale were level within two minutes of the restart as Smith lashed the ball into the back of the net after a corner caused havoc in the box.

Ipswich responded brilliantly to the setback though, with Ladapo tapping in from close range in the 51st minute to score the winner.