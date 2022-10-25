Prince William is protecting children after Queen Elizabeth’s death





The royal children had just finished the move and had attended their first day at their new school when Queen Elizabeth died on September 8. Since the funeral, the new Prince and Princess of Wales have attended several royal engagements, which include a trip to Northern Ireland and hosting a show on Radio One to promote World Mental Health Day. Ms Bond has said it is understandable why the family need a much-needed break as the children’s school is currently on a two-week half-term holiday. She also claimed the royals will take comfort from simply being together. The royal correspondent added that Kate Middleton will wish to provide stability for not just the children, but Prince William as they grieve.

In an interview with OK magazine, Ms Bond said: “Catherine will just try to make it as normal as possible. “After their great-granny’s passing, William and Catherine will try to move things on as quickly as possible and not dwell too much on the sadness of the last couple of months.” “Even though William will undoubtedly have moments where he feels very sad, he will try to shield the children from it.” The journalist added that no one could “begrudge” the hardworking royal couple for taking a break and spending some time with their family. READ MORE: Kate Middleton and William launch plan for ‘global visibility’

She said: "It's been a brutal [work] schedule for William and Catherine and they've got a very young family." "I think the work-life balance must have been difficult these past few weeks and, let's face it, it's not going to get any easier with their new responsibilities." Ms Bond believes the family will spend the children's time off school at their new home Adelaide Cottage where they can play outdoors, explore nature, craft and bake. She said: "It's a strong bet that they're enjoying being in Windsor and settling down after all that has happened," "I can imagine they're getting to know their new surroundings and the children will be exploring the grounds there. They may also be taking this time to do any personalising they want to do in their home, making it how they want.

“They will be focusing on family time and will be enjoying the outdoor pursuits they love like cycling, horse riding, walks, taking the dog out and barbecues – enjoying autumn and recharging their batteries after a very difficult first half-term for the children.” The royal correspondent also said the death of Queen Elizabeth was unexpected, and will have been an “emotional” and “difficult” time for the family. Ms Bond explained: “Starting a new school is always a big thing to handle and then the day after they started the term The Queen, their great-granny, died.” “That must have been pretty traumatic for them and however much William and Catherine wanted them to be normal kids and shield them from it all, obviously, they could not do that.” She added: “I think the family must have been absolutely more than ready for a relaxing half-term break. They have two weeks off altogether so they have plenty of time to spend in the various options they have.”