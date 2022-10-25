PS Plus November 2022 free games headlined by Nioh 2 and LEGO Potter

It looks like November will be another excellent month for PS Plus subscribers, as the Essential games seemingly leak for PS4 and PS5. The PlayStation Plus Essential games line-up will be officially revealed by Sony at 4.30pm BST on October 26. The games will be available to download less than a week later on November 1. If the leak is to be believed, Nioh 2 will headline the PlayStation Plus line-up for November.

“Journey to 1555 Japan, a country gripped in endless warfare where monsters and evil spirits stalk a land of natural beauty and menacing peril,” reads the official description for Nioh 2.

“Hunt down your enemies as a rogue mercenary wielding the supernatural powers of the mythical Yokai. Can you survive the treacherous Sengoku era and the new and terrifying Dark Realm?”

Nioh 2 will reportedly be joined by the LEGO Harry Potter Collection, which contains remastered versions of both titles in the series.

“The LEGO Harry Potter Collection brings LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4 and LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7 remastered!

“This compilation unites the creative prowess of LEGO and the expansive world of Harry Potter, with an exciting journey full of spell-casting, potion-making, puzzle-solving, lessons, duelling and much more for players of all ages to enjoy.”

The final game coming to PS Plus in November is Heavenly Bodies, which is a physics-based puzzler set aboard a space station.