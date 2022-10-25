Queen Camilla ‘watches The Crown’ with a ‘large glass of gin’ – claim





The Queen Consort “watches The Crown” with a stiff drink, a royal expert has claimed. With the fifth series of the royal drama set to launch on November 9, Queen Camilla is said to enjoy watching the hit Netflix show with a “large glass of gin and tonic or wine”. In defence of the dramatisation of the Royal Family’s life, royal author Katie Nicholl pointed out that Camilla takes it all with a “pinch of salt”.

Speaking to TalkTV, Ms Nicholl said: “I know that Camilla has watched The Crown. “Often with a large glass of something, either gin and tonic or a glass of wine. “I think good for her because she watches it and takes it in the spirit with which it’s intended which is with a good pinch of salt.” READ MORE: Meghan Markle ‘raised eyebrows’ with Queen remarks in new interview

The new series will take inspiration from the pressure put on the monarchy during the divorce between Charles and Diana and in the lead-up to the bombshell interview. The newly released teaser clip shows Diana, portrayed by Elizabeth Debicki, and Charles, played by Dominic West, consulting the Queen. Imelda Staunton, who has taken over the role of the Queen from Olivia Colman, can be later seen reminding Charles of his duty “as future king”. As scenes show the increased media attention surrounding the relationship, a voiceover says: “The house of Windsor should be binding the nation together, setting an example of idealised family life.

A spokeswoman for The Crown said: “The Crown has always been presented as a drama based on historical events. “Series five is a fictional dramatisation, imagining what could have happened behind closed doors during a significant decade for the royal family – one that has already been scrutinised and well documented by journalists, biographers and historians.” The sixth and final series of The Crown will not depict the Paris car crash that killed Diana in August 1997, contrary to media reports. Instead, the series will show the lead-up to the fatal incident as well as its aftermath, but not the crash itself.