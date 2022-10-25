Ranil Jayawardena resigns as Environment Secretary as Sunak begins reshuffle

Jayawardena has quit his post as Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs after 6 weeks as new PM Rishi Sunak begins cabinet reshuffle.

The MP for North East Hampshire, Ranil Jayawardena replaced George Eustice on 7 September. It is currently unclear who Sunak will choose to appoint to the now-vacant role.

During his time as Defra Secretary, Jayawardena made little mention of resources and waste – he didn’t mention recycling or waste during his speech at September’s Conservative party conference. In an interview with the Telegraph, the Jayawardena vowed to clamp down on fly-tipping; however, he aimed his focus on water pollution and the farming industry.

Writing in his resignation letter, Jayawardena said: “After much work in my tenure, my successor will now be able to take forward the plans set in motion to improve our nation’s environmental land management schemes,

“making them easier for farmers to access, removing current areas of frustration, updating and replacing outdated regulations, and going further and faster to deliver the ambitions of the Conservative party for food, farming, climate, and the environment.”