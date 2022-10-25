The Armored Enemies in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s Campaign Add Some Needed Difficulty

Though it’s technically not out for a few more days, fans who have pre-ordered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 have been given early access to the game’s campaign mode. Coming in at about 5-8 hours in length, depending on difficulty, Modern Warfare 2‘s campaign is being received fairly well by fans, with its character development and action set pieces being considered a real highlight. While Modern Warfare 2‘s campaign hearkens back to many classic Call of Duty moments, it’s not without its fair share of new additions, with its armored enemies being a definite standout.

For the most part, Call of Duty‘s campaign modes have all been relatively easy, with plenty of opportunities to regenerate health and take cover from the action. Call of Duty can get a lot tougher when on Veteran, but that usually has more to do with unfair AI behavior than carefully structured challenge. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, on the other hand, has a slightly more difficult campaign than usual, and it has a lot to do with its inclusion of armored enemies.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s Armored Enemies Add A Nice Layer of Strategy

After an explosive introduction to Task Force 141’s Ghost, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s campaign puts players in the boots of John “Soap” MacTavish as he searches an estate for a terrorist leader. During this mission, titled “Kill or Capture,” players will enter a warehouse. After being blinded by some lights, players will encounter the game’s very first armored enemy, lumbering slowly towards the player. This armored enemy will likely catch seasoned Call of Duty players off-guard, as taking down an enemy in just a shot or two is just part of the usual formula.

These armored enemies don’t appear in every firefight in Modern Warfare 2‘s campaign, but they do appear in enough of them to keep the player constantly engaged in combat. This enemy variation isn’t the most inventive inclusion, but it goes a long way in keeping Modern Warfare 2‘s combat engaging and encourages players to think about their strategy a little more than they normally would.

To defeat an armored enemy, players either need to unload a significant amount of ammo into the opponent’s body until it breaks, or they need to aim a little more precisely. An armored enemy’s weak point is their head, so taking a few precise shots at that area should remove their helmet, and allow a kill shot. Though it’s a simple choice, it’s an intense one, and it adds a nice layer of strategy to the usual Call of Duty formula.

An additional layer of strategy is also present when an armored enemy shows up alongside a horde or regular enemies. Players often need to make a split-second decision to either focus on the armored enemy before he gets too close, or take down the easier targets so that there’s less oncoming fire. Again, it’s not rocket science, but these armored enemies end up making some of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s most chaotic moments even more intense. One of the best examples of this is during the mission “Cartel Protection,” where players are holed up inside a house, on its second floor. For a few minutes, players need to defend against waves of enemies, including those with riot shields and those in armor. Players need to quickly decide who they target first, and how they go about doing so, before the horde overwhelms the house.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

