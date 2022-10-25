“The Joy Luck Club” Is In Talks For A Sequel — Here’s What The Cast Looked Like Then And Now

The Joy Luck Club broke ground for Asian and Asian American representation when it premiered in 1993. Following the stories of four Chinese mothers and their Chinese American daughters, the film portrayed female immigrant and first-generation experiences, as well as generational divides and trauma. It also notably starred an entirely East Asian cast — something not seen again in Hollywood for another 25 years until Crazy Rich Asians in 2018.

