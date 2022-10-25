Web3 Ticketing Company Yellowheart Launches Metaverse Music Venue with Spatial – NFTgators

Quick take:

YellowHeart, the Web3 marketplace for ticketing, music and memberships, today announced that it is launching a metaverse music venue with Spatial, a metaverse art exhibition and gallery creation platform.

Going beyond live-streaming, the metaverse music venue aims to mirror the experience of attending in-person concerts., Yellowheart’s partnership with Spatial includes features such as multi-screen streaming so that viewers can see what’s happening at different parts of the virtual space, and the ability to identify friends without having to toggle through multiple avatars.

At its beta launch, artists will be able to sell merch that fans can click to purchase in the metaverse music venue. They can also schedule meet-and-greets before or after their shows so that fans who weren’t able to attend the concerts in person could engage with their favourite artists while concert attendees can meet the artists in the metaverse.

Future plans for the metaverse music venue include the ability for fans to purchase digital food and drinks that will appear as objects virtually, taking the immersive experience up a notch.

“Before Web3, artists would release a record, go on tour, and go home, but Web3 tickets have completely rewritten the rulebook when it comes to how artists, teams and event organizers release tickets and engage with fans,” said YellowHeart founder and CEO Josh Katz.

“The technology behind Web3 tickets is ripe and ready for mass adoption, but implementing it at scale has been slower because many venues, particularly in the United States, have exclusive ticketing partnerships in place. By bringing Web3 ticketing to the metaverse, YellowHeart is making digital experiences more accessible since artists can easily onboard fans into metaverse events that use Web3 tickets as an entry point,” he added.

Grammy-nominated singer, rapper and musician, G.Love, whose latest album, Philadelphia Mississippi, placed number one on the blues charts, will perform YellowHeart’s first Web3 ticketed concert in the metaverse. Every fan that purchases G.Love’s NFT album will get a free ticket to his metaverse show.

YellowHeart will announce several other Web3 ticketed performances over the next several months.

Web3 ticketing has become a solid use case for NFT technology to prevent ticketing fraud and counterfeits.

In July, Binance partnered with Italian football team, Lazio, to pilot its new NFT ticketing solution.

Prior to that, platforms such as GUTS, Wicket and GET Protocol are already trying to solve the problems surrounding event ticketing. GET provides an infrastructure with blockchain and NFT integration to ticketing platforms. Every NFT ticket is issued on-chain with clear, verifiable data which can be checked using the GET explorer.

