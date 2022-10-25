WhatsApp down: Chat app not working as thousands left offlne

If you’re trying and failing to send a WhatsApp message this morning you are not alone. The hugely popular service, which boasts over 2 billion users worldwide, has been hit by some serious gremlins which have left thousands of fans unable to use the platform or speak to friends and family. When trying to chat, many are simply seeing the clock icon on their messages which means they haven’t been sent.

The problems appear to have begun at around 8.20am BST and there are still plenty of people who can’t use the service with many complaining that their accounts are offline.

It’s currently unclear what is causing the problems but Down Detector, which monitors web issues across the globe, is showing some 13,000 reports which means this is a major problem for the Meta-owned firm.

Along with reports flooding in on Down Detector, users have also flocked to social media platforms to vent their frustration at the outage.