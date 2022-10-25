WhatsApp down: Chat app not working as thousands left offlne

If you’re trying and failing to send a WhatsApp message this morning you are not alone. The hugely popular service, which boasts over 2 billion users worldwide, has been hit by some serious gremlins which have left thousands of fans unable to use the platform or speak to friends and family. When trying to chat, many are simply seeing the clock icon on their messages which means they haven’t been sent.
The problems appear to have begun at around 8.20am BST and there are still plenty of people who can’t use the service with many complaining that their accounts are offline.
It’s currently unclear what is causing the problems but Down Detector, which monitors web issues across the globe, is showing some 13,000 reports which means this is a major problem for the Meta-owned firm.
Along with reports flooding in on Down Detector, users have also flocked to social media platforms to vent their frustration at the outage.
Speaking on Twitter, one WhatsApp fan named Jase said: “Whatsapp has gone down right at the start of the work day.”
Another user name Diane simply asked, “Is WhatsApp down for anybody else?”
There’s currently no word on what is causing the glitch, how widespread it is or when it will be fixed but users will know when their messages have finally been sent via WhatsApp’s tick system.
A single tick means the message has been posted, double ticks show it’s been received and two blue ticks show things have been read.
We will update this article when we hear more news on a fix or what’s causing the nightmare.
This outage comes after more bad news was announced for some WhatsApp users this week.
It’s been confirmed that the chat app has now stopped working on some iPhone models including the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C.
The block is all to do with these devices not being able to access newer iOS updates and anyone wanting to carry on messaging via WhatsApp will now need to upgrade their phones.
Affected users received an in-app message back in May warning them of the change that’s kicking in on Monday, October 24.
“WhatsApp will stop supporting this version of iOS after 24 Oct 2022. Please go to Settings > General, then tap Software Update to get the latest iOS version.”
Source link