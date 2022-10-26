Age Of Mythology Retold Has Been Announced

Age of Mythology is finally getting its very own Definitive Edition with Age of Mythology Retold, Xbox has announced in today’s 25th Anniversary broadcast.
Released in 2002, Age of Mythology brought a fantastical take to the classic Age of Empires formula, with playable cultures based off Greek, Egyptian, and Norse mythology. Players could create mythical units by spending a new resource called ‘favor,’ which was earned by praying to or honoring a god of choice. New cultures Atlanteans and Chinese were added in subsequent expansions, as well as the ability to summon huge, destructive Titans.