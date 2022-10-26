Amazon, PATEO to cooperate on V2X cloud service

Beijing (Gasgoo)- World-leading cloud computing pioneer‎Amazon Web Services (AWS) recently announced a strategic partnership with China’s V2X explorer, PATEO, to help Chinese and foreign carmakers explore their desired auto markets worldwide.

Photo credit: PATEO

Leveraging the advantages of both sides, the duo will provide V2X cloud computing software products and services, as well as overall intelligent connected automotive solution to automakers, in order to accelerate the expansion of Chinese automobile enterprises in overseas markets and the disembarking of foreign carmakers in China.

Specifically, the duo will provide global cloud infrastructure and extensive, in-depth technical support, as well as rich online content services, to help Chinese automakers form a comprehensive business layout in Europe, Southeast Asia, and North America. Meanwhile, the two parties plan to jointly provide data compliance adaptation programs for V2X operations, in a bid to help Chinese auto companies conduct lawful operations in Europe and other places, and meet a series of relevant local compliance operation requirements such as GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation).

On the other hand, with the help of PATEO’s extensive network service closed-loop capability, the partners plan to come up with a comprehensive V2X solution for foreign automakers to accelerate their business endeavors in China.

To be specific, AWS and PATEO will offer automotive and V2X-related cloud computing software products and services in China, end-to-end V2X integration and operation services to international companies. In the meantime, the duo aims to form a global intelligent network system, and construct a cloud-based system with their global partners.