Murray is back at the Swiss Indoors Basel for the first time in 17 years as he takes on Roman Safiullin in the first round on Tuesday. The three-time Major champion is bidding to boost his ranking by the end of the year so he can be a top 32 seed at January’s Australian Open, and has just two tournaments left to do so.

The ATP 500 tournament in Basel has not been staged since 2019 because of the pandemic, with Federer currently the reigning champion from three years ago despite retiring during last month’s Laver Cup. The event has become synonymous with the 20-time Major champion as he was a ball boy at the Swiss Indoors as a child before going on to lift the title ten times as a pro.

But the 35-year-old has now shared a hilarious message he sent Federer after arriving in Switzerland as he ignored the 103-time title winner’s legacy in favour of Arsenal star Xhaka, sharing his support for the North London club. “I messaged Roger, when I landed in Basel and I said: ‘I just touched down in the city of one of the world’s greatest ever athletes: Granit Xhaka,’” Murray told Aargauer Zeitung.

