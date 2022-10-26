Audi and Sauber confirm partnership from 2026 Formula 1 season







Audi and Sauber will be partners for the German marque’s 2026 F1 entry

Sauber have confirmed they will become Audi’s strategic partner when the German marque enters Formula 1 in 2026.

The Swiss constructor has run under the Alfa Romeo banner since 2019, but that partnership will conclude at the end of the 2023 season.

Sauber will then continue to run with current supplier Ferrari’s power units in 2024 and 2025 before Audi takes over the following year.

“The partnership between Audi AG and Sauber Motorsport is a key step for our team as we continue to make progress towards the front of the grid,” Sauber team principal Frederic Vasseur said.

“To become Audi’s official works team is not only an honour and a great responsibility.

“It’s the best option for the future and we are fully confident we can help Audi achieve the objectives they have set for their journey in Formula 1.”

Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of F1, said: “It is great news to hear that Audi will have a partnership with Sauber for their entry into Formula 1 in 2026.

“The combination of those two names is a very exciting prospect for our sport. It highlights the strong momentum that Formula 1 has and the belief in our strategy to further grow and enhance the sport while delivering on our sustainability plans to be Net Zero Carbon by 2030 with advanced sustainable fuels in the cars in 2026.

“We look forward to seeing their progress over the coming years and the car on the grid for the team’s first race.”

Audi confirmed in August they would be entering Formula 1 in four years’ time as a power unit supplier and had been previously linked with a partnership with McLaren.