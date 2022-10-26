BBC issue apology for sweary Rishi Sunak word cloud

After members of the public were asked to provide words describing new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, a word cloud was generated by Savanta ComRes featuring a wealth of both positive and negative descriptors for the Conservative Party leader. The BBC News channel shared the word cloud live on air on Monday but unfortunately, some obscene language also slipped through during the afternoon news broadcast. Now, the corporation has released an apologetic statement addressing the slip-up.
Viewers have been given an apology after the words “c***” and “t**t” were broadcast during the news on Monday afternoon.
The British public was given a visual representation of how the public views the new PM after he took power the same day.
In addition to both complementary and unfavourable monickers for the Tory leader, two four-letter words for female genitalia were also included in the graph.
Strangely, while the word “c***” was censored in the cloud, “t**t” was broadcast in full view.
In a statement, the BBC said: “The programme briefly showed a ‘word cloud’ graphic that included two offensive words (one of them with an asterisk).
“The word cloud had been produced by polling company Savanta ComRes that had asked the public to describe Rishi Sunak in one word.
“We accept that a mistake was made allowing it to be broadcast and apologise if any offence was caused.”
This visualisation, known as a word cloud, is generated by taking feedback and forming an image from the most popular responses.
“Rich” was the biggest word on the board by some margin, in reference to Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty’s estimated £730 million fortune.
“Good” and “okay” were also prominent, as well as “clever”, “capable”, “idiot” and “liar”.
While viewers are clearly divided on Sunak’s first days in Downing Street, this is the second time within just a few days the BBC has been in trouble for its stance on the Conservative Party.
News presenter Martine Croxall was suspended earlier after she was clearly happy with Boris Johnson’s decision to pull out of the leadership race.
