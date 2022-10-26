BBC issue apology for sweary Rishi Sunak word cloud

After members of the public were asked to provide words describing new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, a word cloud was generated by Savanta ComRes featuring a wealth of both positive and negative descriptors for the Conservative Party leader. The BBC News channel shared the word cloud live on air on Monday but unfortunately, some obscene language also slipped through during the afternoon news broadcast. Now, the corporation has released an apologetic statement addressing the slip-up.

Viewers have been given an apology after the words “c***” and “t**t” were broadcast during the news on Monday afternoon.

The British public was given a visual representation of how the public views the new PM after he took power the same day.

In addition to both complementary and unfavourable monickers for the Tory leader, two four-letter words for female genitalia were also included in the graph.

Strangely, while the word “c***” was censored in the cloud, “t**t” was broadcast in full view.

