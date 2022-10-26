Billy Connolly surprises fans in rare appearance amid health woes

The Italian restaurant took to Facebook on Monday to share a photograph of the comedian’s visit in view of their 4,800 followers.

“Serving a Glasgow Legend! Billy Connolly at #Mediterraneo,” they wrote above a picture of the star.

Sir Billy opted for a casual ensemble, donning a grey jumper and a dark denim jacket, as he stood outside the restaurant.

His look was completed with a pair of his signature round brown glasses and a happy grin, as the Scottish star posed next to the excited restaurant owner.

Sir Billy currently lives in Florida with his wife Pamela Stephenson, after having retired from comedy back in 2018.

His retirement came five years after his Parkinson’s Disease diagnosis, which the star has been living with ever since.

The brain disorder affects people’s ability to move, talk, and their coordination, causing them to shake.