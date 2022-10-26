British expats could live in Bali for just £111,000

Bali in Indonesia is one of the world’s top tourist destinations. With stunning beaches, a warm climate and delicious cuisine, the island has a lot of attractive qualities for expats .

Under a new scheme, foreigners with at least two billion Indonesian rupiah (just under £111,000) can apply for a ‘second home visa’.

The visa will offer expats the chance to make the stunning island their home for up to a decade.

According to Bloomberg, the new scheme will become available later this year on December 25.

Indonesia is looking to attract digital nomads to Bali following a difficult few years during the pandemic.

